'1.25cr Bangladeshi Hindus have global support ready': Mohan Bhagwat warns 

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has extended global support to Hindus in Bangladesh if they choose to fight for their rights. Speaking at a lecture series in Mumbai, Bhagwat said, "There are about 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. If they decide to stay there and fight, all Hindus across the world will help them." The event was part of the RSS centenary celebrations at the Nehru Centre, Worli.

Violence surge Mob violence against Hindus Bangladesh has seen a spike in mob violence against minorities, especially Hindus. The situation worsened after the death of anti-India radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the ouster of exiled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024, following the "July Uprising." Violent mobs have targeted Hindu citizens, killing several businessmen, laborers, and students during street protests that turned into organized assaults on minorities.

Domestic issues Addressing changing population dynamics On domestic matters, Bhagwat slammed past governments for not addressing changing population dynamics in India. He cited birth rates and illegal immigration as major reasons behind the shift. He said, "The government earlier did not do enough on population changes. Birth rate and illegal immigration are reasons," adding that current government efforts will be successful.

Organization's funding On RSS funds and leadership Bhagwat also clarified that the RSS doesn't depend on corporate or institutional money for its functioning. He said they raise funds from their workers and rely on support from members during travels. "People are curious about RSS funds. We raise funds from our workers," he said. On leadership, Bhagwat said anyone from any caste can become an RSS chief, adding SC-ST is no disqualification, and Brahmin is no qualification.

