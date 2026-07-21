IIM Calcutta preparing case study on BJP West Bengal strategy
IIM Calcutta is putting together a global case study on how the BJP ran its campaign in the West Bengal assembly elections.
Led by Director Alok Kumar Rai, Professor Ramya T Venkateswaran, and former Operations Group professor Bodhibroto Nag, the team is digging into what made the party's strategy tick: from leadership moves to how they organized their campaign.
The final report will be published worldwide for students and researchers.
IIM Calcutta researchers assess BJP tactics
The study looks at everything from how BJP motivated its workers and reached out culturally to booth-level planning and communication tactics.
Researchers have already spoken with key BJP leaders like Sunil Bansal and Samik Bhattacharya and are hoping to get insights from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari too.
They'll use business frameworks to see if these election strategies could actually help with running a government, and whether BJP's approach gives them a lasting edge.
A teaching note will also be included for classroom discussions around the world.