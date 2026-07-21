IIM Calcutta preparing case study on BJP West Bengal strategy

IIM Calcutta is putting together a global case study on how the BJP ran its campaign in the West Bengal assembly elections.

Led by Director Alok Kumar Rai, Professor Ramya T Venkateswaran, and former Operations Group professor Bodhibroto Nag, the team is digging into what made the party's strategy tick: from leadership moves to how they organized their campaign.

The final report will be published worldwide for students and researchers.