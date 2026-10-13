IIT Bombay student dies by suicide after alleged ChatGPT use
Sahil Wakode, a 22-year-old IIT Bombay student, died by suicide after being caught while allegedly using his mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester test.
Before his death, Sahil wrote to the institute admitting his mistake and asking for another chance.
The case is under investigation by Mumbai Police, who are piecing together what led up to this heartbreaking outcome.
FIR lodged against Prof Suryanarayana Doolla
Sahil's parents have accused Professor Suryanarayana Doolla of harassment and caste discrimination, which led to a first information report, or FIR, against him, though he has denied allegations of harassment.
Hoping for justice and change, Sahil's family began a hunger strike at Azad Maidan on September 24, bringing attention to ongoing concerns about caste-based discrimination at the institute.