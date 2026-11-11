IIT-Bombay student's alleged suicide sparks parents' protest over discrimination

The parents of an IIT-Bombay student who allegedly died by suicide on September 18 say caste-based discrimination on campus and official indifference over their demands played a role in their son's death.

They are planning a protest outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis's Nagpur home on December 7, demanding accountability from the institute.

The FIR was registered based on the parents' complaint against IIT-B officials, pointing to issues like a missing exam paper page and doubts over an alleged apology letter.