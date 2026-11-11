IIT-Bombay student's alleged suicide sparks parents' protest over discrimination
The parents of an IIT-Bombay student who allegedly died by suicide on September 18 say caste-based discrimination on campus and official indifference over their demands played a role in their son's death.
They are planning a protest outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis's Nagpur home on December 7, demanding accountability from the institute.
The FIR was registered based on the parents' complaint against IIT-B officials, pointing to issues like a missing exam paper page and doubts over an alleged apology letter.
Parents seek transparent probe, meet leaders
Unhappy with how the case is being handled, the parents have asked higher authorities, including the Bombay High Court, for help and want a new officer on the case.
They've also met with police leadership and political figures like Rahul Gandhi, hoping for a more transparent probe.