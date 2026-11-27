IIT Delhi alumni map ₹20,000-₹25,000cr plan to lower Delhi-NCR AQI
Delhi might finally get some relief from its infamous smog: an IIT Delhi alumni group has mapped out a ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 crore plan to tackle air pollution over the first three years.
The goal? Bring Delhi-NCR's current Air Quality Index (AQI) down from today's 185 to under 50 by 2030.
Plan earmarks ₹4,000cr trucks ₹6,000cr plants
A big chunk of funds is set aside for cleaning up trucks, improving public transport, and upgrading thermal power plants.
There are proposals for fees on older vehicles and a ₹4,000 crore truck-focused program for operators to help them replace older vehicles with cleaner rides.
The plan also includes more mechanical road sweeping and ₹6,000 crore for better emission controls at power plants.
PRAAN movement and CAQM role
The roadmap isn't just about tech fixes: it calls for a citizen-led movement called PRAAN to get everyone involved.
With public dashboards and clear targets, the idea is more teamwork and transparency, with a stronger delivery role for the Commission for Air Quality Management.