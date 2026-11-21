IMD: Akvan remnants will soak Bengal till Nov 22 morning
Heads up, Bengal: India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says the remains of Cyclone Akvan are sticking around, bringing rain till November 22 morning, with thunderstorms on November 21.
Southern and parts of North Bengal could see winds up to 40km/h on November 21.
The cyclone made landfall in Odisha on November 20 and has already soaked the region since November 19.
Digha 176mm, IMD: dry Nov 24
Digha topped the rainfall charts with a whopping 176mm in just one day, while Kanthi and Sagar Island weren't far behind.
Kolkata got less rain (41mm), but more showers are expected soon.
IMD is calling for dry weather from November 24, along with a slight dip in temperatures, so sweater weather might be just around the corner.