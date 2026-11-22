IMD alerts: Northeast rain, dense fog in eastern UP
Heads up: The weather's about to get intense in parts of India. The IMD has put out alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura this week.
Over in eastern Uttar Pradesh, a dense fog warning is on through Monday, November 23, which could mean tough visibility for anyone traveling.
Gusty winds, rain across south India
If you're in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, or nearby areas like coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, expect rainy days and gusty winds in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal (40-50km per hour, occasionally 60km per hour) from November 23 to 27, in coastal Andhra Pradesh from November 23 to 25, and in Kerala on November 24 and 25.