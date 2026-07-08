IMD: Central India to see rainfall drop from July 9
India
Heads up, starting July 9, Central India (think Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha) is looking at a big drop in rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
This change comes as weather systems shift north, after early July rains helped make up for a dry June.
Heavy rain forecast for North India
While Central India dries out, northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand (especially on July 10), and Uttar Pradesh are in for heavy downpours.
Delhi-NCR will see steady showers from July 8-10, Bihar gets rain through July 12, and the northeast (including Assam and Meghalaya) stays wet.
The IMD is urging everyone in these areas to stay alert for possible flooding or disruptions.