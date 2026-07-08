IMD: Central India to see rainfall drop from July 9

Heavy rain forecast for North India

While Central India dries out, northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand (especially on July 10), and Uttar Pradesh are in for heavy downpours.

Delhi-NCR will see steady showers from July 8-10, Bihar gets rain through July 12, and the northeast (including Assam and Meghalaya) stays wet.

The IMD is urging everyone in these areas to stay alert for possible flooding or disruptions.