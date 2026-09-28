IMD flags deep depression over north Andaman Sea toward Myanmar
Heads up: the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) just flagged a new deep depression over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast.
It's expected to move toward Myanmar (between Yangon and Kyaikto) around the evening of September 28, 2026, but thankfully, it won't turn into a full-blown cyclone.
Still, parts of the Bay of Bengal and southeast Bangladesh could see some rough weather.
Over 50 dead in Uttar Pradesh
The last deep depression caused serious trouble: heavy rain caused by a deep depression had lashed parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.
In Odisha alone, over 73,000 people were affected, 721 houses were partially or completely damaged, and around 4,480 hectares of cropland have also been affected.
Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh led to over 50 people dying in rain and storm-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh since Friday.
Rescue teams are busy moving people to relief camps as recovery efforts continue across several districts.