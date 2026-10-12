IMD forecasts 32-34°C highs and 20-22°C lows for Delhi-NCR Tuesday
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! The IMD says the weather's about to switch up again Tuesday, October 13.
After Monday's rain, expect partly cloudy skies and a bit more warmth: highs around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius and lows near 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.
This is all part of the ongoing unsettled weather in northern India, while the northeast monsoon is also moving closer to the south.
North India storms possible Oct 13-15
Parts of north India could see scattered showers on Tuesday, October 13, with more widespread rain likely on October 14 and 15.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and even some hail are possible between October 13 and 15, so it might be smart to keep an umbrella handy and stay alert if you're heading out.