IMD forecasts 32-34°C highs and 20-22°C lows for Delhi-NCR Tuesday

Heads up, Delhi-NCR! The IMD says the weather's about to switch up again Tuesday, October 13.

After Monday's rain, expect partly cloudy skies and a bit more warmth: highs around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius and lows near 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.

This is all part of the ongoing unsettled weather in northern India, while the northeast monsoon is also moving closer to the south.