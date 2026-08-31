IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is in for some serious rain over the next two days, thanks to weather systems brewing over the Bay of Bengal and north India.

The IMD has put out an orange alert for six districts (including Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, and Chandauli) on Monday, August 31.

13 more districts, like Banda, Varanasi, and Jaunpur, are on yellow alert as the showers are set to ramp up.