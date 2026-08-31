IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh is in for some serious rain over the next two days, thanks to weather systems brewing over the Bay of Bengal and north India.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for six districts (including Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, and Chandauli) on Monday, August 31.
13 more districts, like Banda, Varanasi, and Jaunpur, are on yellow alert as the showers are set to ramp up.
Eastern UP shortfall down to 14%
The recent downpours have actually helped UP catch up on its monsoon deficit. As of August 30, eastern UP's rainfall shortfall dropped to 14%, while western parts now have a small surplus.
Some spots got drenched: Baberu in Banda saw a huge 217.6mm of rain in just one day!
Out of all districts this season: 30 had less rain than usual, 31 were normal, and 14 saw extra showers.
Stay tuned for updates if you're in any of the alert zones!