IMD issues orange and yellow rainfall alerts July 11-16
Heads up, the India Meteorological Department has put out orange and yellow alerts for heavy rainfall across several states from July 11-16.
An orange alert (that's the more serious one) is in place for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and other northeastern states.
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh get a yellow alert.
If you're in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, or Karnataka, expect some strong winds too.
North northeast heavy rain central storms
Northern states like Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh can look out for widespread rain on July 11-12, while Himachal Pradesh can expect widespread rain from July 11-16.
Uttarakhand should see showers through July 16. East Uttar Pradesh could get drenched till July 13; Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi might see especially heavy rain on July 11.
Over in the northeast (Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh), heavy downpours are likely all week.
Madhya Pradesh may see storms with gusty winds, while Chhattisgarh is expected to have thunderstorms and lightning.