IMD issues orange and yellow rainfall alerts July 11-16

North northeast heavy rain central storms

Northern states like Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh can look out for widespread rain on July 11-12, while Himachal Pradesh can expect widespread rain from July 11-16.

Uttarakhand should see showers through July 16. East Uttar Pradesh could get drenched till July 13; Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi might see especially heavy rain on July 11.

Over in the northeast (Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh), heavy downpours are likely all week.

Madhya Pradesh may see storms with gusty winds, while Chhattisgarh is expected to have thunderstorms and lightning.