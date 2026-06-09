IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka; heatwave in north

Temperature forecast

Temperature to rise across northwest India till June 11

The IMD has predicted a rise in maximum temperatures across northwest India by 2-4°C till June 11. This will be followed by a decline of 3-5°C thereafter. Central India is also likely to see a rise in temperature by another 2-3°C till June 11, followed by a similar decrease. However, no major change in temperatures is expected across the rest of the country till June 14.