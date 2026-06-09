IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka; heatwave in north
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The region is expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall in the next two days. Gusty winds of 40-50km/h are also likely along the coast, creating rough sea conditions. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the Arabian Sea due to these weather conditions.
Weather update
Heatwave conditions likely in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana
The monsoon has also arrived in Uttara Kannada, which is likely to witness heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 60km/h are expected over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh between June 10 and 14. A western disturbance could bring scattered rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir till June 14.
Weather extremes
Heatwave conditions to persist in northwest, central India
Despite the forecast of widespread rainfall by IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of northwest and central India. These include areas in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Vidarbha till June 11. Parts of East and West Madhya Pradesh may also experience heatwave conditions on June 10-11.
Temperature forecast
Temperature to rise across northwest India till June 11
The IMD has predicted a rise in maximum temperatures across northwest India by 2-4°C till June 11. This will be followed by a decline of 3-5°C thereafter. Central India is also likely to see a rise in temperature by another 2-3°C till June 11, followed by a similar decrease. However, no major change in temperatures is expected across the rest of the country till June 14.