IMD issues red alert for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, West Bengal
India
Heads up, West Bengal: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a red alert for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, warning of extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) this Monday.
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are on orange and red alert with slightly less but still intense rainfall expected.
Northern Bengal landslide risk, Kolkata storms
Northern districts could see landslides and rising river levels in Teesta and Torsa through July 19, with Hasimara already getting 24cm of rain.
Kolkata and nearby areas like Howrah and Hooghly are bracing for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (up to 40km/h), and super humid days, so waterlogging and traffic jams are likely.
Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman have yellow warnings too, plus rough seas mean fishermen should stay ashore from July 15-17.