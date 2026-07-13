IMD issues red alert for Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, West Bengal

Northern districts could see landslides and rising river levels in Teesta and Torsa through July 19, with Hasimara already getting 24cm of rain.

Kolkata and nearby areas like Howrah and Hooghly are bracing for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (up to 40km/h), and super humid days, so waterlogging and traffic jams are likely.

Bankura and Paschim Bardhaman have yellow warnings too, plus rough seas mean fishermen should stay ashore from July 15-17.