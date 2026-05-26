Extreme heatwave conditions persist across north, central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and yellow alerts for severe heatwave conditions in several northern and western states of India. The National Capital Region is witnessing maximum temperatures between 44°C and 47°C. Brahmpuri in Vidarbha recorded the highest temperature at a scorching 47.2°C on Monday. The IMD predicts these extreme weather conditions will continue over the next few days before any relief arrives.

Extended forecast Heatwave warnings issued for central India The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions will continue in Central India till the end of May. Northwest India is likely to experience similar conditions from May 24-29. East peninsular regions are expected to be affected from May 23-26. A red alert has been issued for parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh due to severe heat risks.

Monsoon progress Monsoon to reach Kerala by May 26 The Southwest Monsoon is advancing into parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Andaman Sea. It is expected to reach Kerala by May 26. Extreme heat conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha till May 29 with severe heatwave conditions over East Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha during this period.

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State forecast Heatwave likely in these states as well Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh﻿, and Delhi are likely to witness heatwave conditions till May 29. Isolated pockets of Telangana are also expected to experience similar weather till May 26. West Jharkhand is likely to see such conditions till May 25, while Bihar will experience a hot spell on May 24. Interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh may continue experiencing extreme weather till May 27.

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Health impact Suspected heat stroke deaths in Telangana Telangana has reported at least 16 suspected heat stroke deaths across seven districts this summer. Andhra Pradesh has reported 319 sunstroke cases but no fatalities. The Telangana government announced compensation for families of those who died due to suspected heat strokes. A new western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from May 28 onwards, potentially impacting weather patterns further.