IMD issues severe heatwave alert for Delhi Punjab MP Telangana India May 21, 2026

The weather just got real: IMD has put out a severe heatwave alert for Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab until May 26, and Telangana until May 24.

Delhi hit a scorching 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and could see temperatures spike to 46 degrees Celsius, making this the sixth heatwave in the city this year.

If you're in these states, it's definitely time to stay hydrated and keep cool.