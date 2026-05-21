IMD issues severe heatwave alert for Delhi Punjab MP Telangana
The weather just got real: IMD has put out a severe heatwave alert for Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab until May 26, and Telangana until May 24.
Delhi hit a scorching 45 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and could see temperatures spike to 46 degrees Celsius, making this the sixth heatwave in the city this year.
If you're in these states, it's definitely time to stay hydrated and keep cool.
Northern heatwave persists southern rain expected
Heatwave conditions are set to stick around in Delhi and Punjab on Friday, with similar hot spells expected in Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh.
For those wondering, a heatwave means maximum temperature crossing 40 degrees Celsius and remaining 4.5 to 6.4 degrees Celsius above normal.
On the bright side: heavy rain is on the way for Andaman and Nicobar Islands this week and southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala might catch some relief showers soon.