IMD issues Sunday weather alert for 13 states including Delhi
India
Heads up: IMD has put out a weather alert for Sunday across 13 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.
Expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds that could reach up to 85 kph in some areas.
Some places might even see hail.
Delhi yellow alert, UP Bihar brace
Delhi is on yellow alert with light rain likely in the morning and winds picking up later.
In Uttar Pradesh, cities like Agra and Meerut could get hit with heavy showers and gusts up to 65 kph.
Bihar's Patna and Gaya are also looking at rough weather.
Other states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh are all bracing for similar conditions, so keep an eye out and stay safe!