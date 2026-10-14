IMD issues yellow alert as Mumbai-Thane faces possible heatwave
India
Mumbai and Thane are in for some serious heat, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert for hot and humid weather.
Daytime highs could hit 37 degrees Celsius, and nights will stay warm at around 25 degrees Celsius.
A possible heatwave is on the cards, so it's smart to keep cool, drink plenty of water, and avoid too much sun.
Raigad and Ratnagiri under yellow alert
It's not just Mumbai: Raigad and Ratnagiri are also under the yellow alert as temperatures stay higher than usual.