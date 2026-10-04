IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h are likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Similar weather conditions with wind speeds of 30-40km/h are expected over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe.