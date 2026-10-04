IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Sunday, October 4. The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in parts of these southern states. Several regions across the country are likely to witness rain over the next week.
Rainfall prediction
Thunderstorms, lightning in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu
The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h are likely at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Similar weather conditions with wind speeds of 30-40km/h are expected over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe.
Northeast forecast
Similar weather conditions in Northeast India
The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness gusty winds at a few isolated places.
The weather department has also warned of hot and humid conditions at isolated places over Konkan and Goa on Sunday.
Northwest forecast
Rainfall expected in northwest India
Northwest India is also likely to witness rainfall in the coming days.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive isolated to scattered showers from October 5-9.
East Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness rainfall from October 5-8.
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and adjoining areas may see rain from October 6-8, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on October 9.
Central forecast
Rainfall expected in central India
Central India is also likely to witness rainfall in the coming days. Chhattisgarh may see isolated to scattered showers from October 5-9, while Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive rainfall in the next few days.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh on October 6-7. East Madhya Pradesh may also see thunderstorms and lightning on October 7.
East forecast
Rainfall likely over east and northeast India
Rainfall is expected over parts of East India from October 5.
Jharkhand may receive isolated to scattered showers from October 5-9, while Bihar is likely to witness rainfall from October 6-9.
West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during the October 5-9 period.
Several parts of Northeast India are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall between October 5 and 9.