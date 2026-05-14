IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai amid humid 35°C forecast

Officials urge caution in Maharashtra

It's not just Mumbai: Interior areas of Maharashtra are seeing temperatures crossing 43 degrees Celsius.

Between March 1 and May 9 this year, there have been six suspected heat stroke deaths and more than 236 cases of heat-related illness across Maharashtra.

Officials are urging everyone to stay indoors during peak sun hours, drink plenty of water, and stick to light cotton clothes.

With temperatures expected to rise another two to three degrees Celsius through May 15, children, older adults, and people with health issues need to be extra careful.