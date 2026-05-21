IMD issues yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh, Una tops 44°C
India
Heads up, Himachal Pradesh: IMD has put out a yellow alert for heat wave conditions in Shimla, Solan, Kangra, and Una.
Una hit a scorching 44 Celsius on May 20 (the hottest in the state), with Sundernagar and Kangra also seeing highs near 39 Celsius.
IMD forecasts cooling, rain in Himachal
Shimla's temperature jumped to 30.5 Celsius (that's 5.5 Celsius above normal), and Manali wasn't far behind at 28.5 Celsius.
The good news: IMD expects things to cool down by 2 to 4 Celsius over the next couple of days, with light rain likely from May 21-26 in the hills and on May 22-23 in the plains.
Meanwhile, health officials are reminding everyone to stay hydrated and use caps or umbrellas if you need to head outside; don't let the sun catch you off guard!