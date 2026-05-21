IMD issues yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh, Una tops 44°C

IMD forecasts cooling, rain in Himachal

Shimla's temperature jumped to 30.5 Celsius (that's 5.5 Celsius above normal), and Manali wasn't far behind at 28.5 Celsius.

The good news: IMD expects things to cool down by 2 to 4 Celsius over the next couple of days, with light rain likely from May 21-26 in the hills and on May 22-23 in the plains.

Meanwhile, health officials are reminding everyone to stay hydrated and use caps or umbrellas if you need to head outside; don't let the sun catch you off guard!