IMD issues yellow heat alert for Mumbai and Thane
India
Heads up, Mumbai and Thane: IMD has issued a yellow heat alert for today.
Expect it to feel extra hot and sticky, with temperatures soaring up to 36 Celsius during the day and only dropping to about 26 Celsius at night.
Clear skies are making things even warmer than usual.
Palghar Raigad Ratnagiri also above-normal temps
The yellow alert isn't just for Mumbai: Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are in the same boat.
These areas are seeing above-normal temps too, so if you're out and about anywhere in these parts of Maharashtra, stay cool, drink water, and take care in the heat.