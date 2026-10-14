IMD: Keralam getting ready for northeast monsoon after 28% shortfall

Keralam is getting ready for the northeast monsoon, especially after missing out on 28% of its usual southwest monsoon rain.

The IMD says the shift in wind direction means the new rainy season is about to start, lining up with the retreat of the southwest monsoon by October 15.

As Neetha K. Gopal, Director, IMD Thiruvananthapuram, put it, this transition also brings rain to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.