IMD: Keralam getting ready for northeast monsoon after 28% shortfall
Keralam is getting ready for the northeast monsoon, especially after missing out on 28% of its usual southwest monsoon rain.
The IMD says the shift in wind direction means the new rainy season is about to start, lining up with the retreat of the southwest monsoon by October 15.
As Neetha K. Gopal, Director, IMD Thiruvananthapuram, put it, this transition also brings rain to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Orange alert in 4 Keralam districts
The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.
Most other districts (except Kannur and Kasaragod) are on yellow alert for scattered downpours, mainly in the afternoon and night.
With El Nino in play this year, Keralam could see shorter but more intense rains and even possible cyclones.
The IMD's updates are key so everyone can stay prepared as weather patterns keep shifting.