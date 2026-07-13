IMD: Monsoon pause mid July across south central northwest India
India
The IMD says the monsoon is hitting pause for about a week across southern, central, and northwest India starting mid-July 2026.
July's rainfall helped shrink the national rain deficit to 15% (down from a worrying 40% in June).
But while most regions get a break, the east and northeast are gearing up for some heavy downpours thanks to an incoming cyclonic system near the Bay of Bengal.
IMD chief Mohapatra: Northeast mainly targeted
IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra reassured that this weather twist mainly targets the northeast.
Meghalaya already saw intense rain on Sunday, and similar showers are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram until Wednesday, July 15.