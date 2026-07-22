IMD: Monsoon rains to ease in Uttar Pradesh July 22-25
India
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh: the India Meteorological Department says monsoon rains will ease off from July 22 to 25, mostly sticking to the southern districts with just a few heavy showers expected on July 22.
No weather warnings have been issued for July 23 to 25, but heavier rain could return from July 26.
Kheri Sharda River above danger mark
The recent showers have helped cut Uttar Pradesh's rainfall deficit down to a manageable 18%, which is good news for farmers and anyone worried about water shortages.
However, there's still some trouble: Sharda River has gone above its danger mark in Kheri district, putting nearby villages at risk of flooding.
Local officials are checking damage and promising relief, while keeping an eye on other rivers along the Nepal border.