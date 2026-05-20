IMD: Monsoon to hit Kerala soon with heatwave, water shortages

IMD and Skymet predict 92-94% rainfall

Don't expect major relief: both the IMD and Skymet say this year's monsoon will likely bring below-average rainfall (around 92-94% of normal).

Experts link the ongoing heat to El Nino and global warming.

Reservoirs are running low, just about one-third full overall, which could be rough for farmers with kharif sowing coming up soon.

The IMD has urged farmers to prep for heavy rain when it does arrive, so their crops don't get damaged.