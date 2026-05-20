IMD: Monsoon to hit Kerala soon with heatwave, water shortages
The southwest monsoon is set to hit Kerala in the next few days, according to the IMD.
But while everyone's hoping for rain, much of India is still stuck in a brutal heatwave: Banda (UP) just saw 47.6 degrees Celsius and Akola (Maharashtra) wasn't far behind at 47 degrees Celsius.
Water shortages are making things even tougher across several regions.
IMD and Skymet predict 92-94% rainfall
Don't expect major relief: both the IMD and Skymet say this year's monsoon will likely bring below-average rainfall (around 92-94% of normal).
Experts link the ongoing heat to El Nino and global warming.
Reservoirs are running low, just about one-third full overall, which could be rough for farmers with kharif sowing coming up soon.
The IMD has urged farmers to prep for heavy rain when it does arrive, so their crops don't get damaged.