IMD: Mumbai warm and sticky with clear skies no rain
Mumbai woke up to a warm and sticky Sunday, with Santacruz hitting 33.2 Celsius and Colaba close behind at 32.3 Celsius.
The IMD says skies will stay clear, so don't expect any big changes soon, and definitely no rain for now.
Mumbai air quality remains moderate today
Air quality is sitting in the "moderate" zone, meaning it's not perfect but nothing too alarming either.
Still, it's worth paying attention if you're sensitive to pollution or planning to be outdoors for long stretches.
And since there's been no rain during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30am on Sunday, remember to keep hydrated and take care in the heat!