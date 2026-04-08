IMD warns of thundersqualls, hailstorms across India 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a spell of intense weather across India over the next few days. The forecast includes rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds in several regions. An active western disturbance and multiple atmospheric systems are likely to trigger these widespread weather changes across northwest, central, and eastern India from April 8 onward.

Upcoming weather changes Fresh western disturbance to affect western Himalayan region The IMD has also predicted that a fresh western disturbance will affect the western Himalayan region from April 11, bringing another spell of weather activity. Fairly widespread to widespread light-to-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on April 8. Wind speeds may reach up to 40-50km/h with gusts up to 60km/h in some regions.

Rain forecast Unstable weather conditions expected in northwest India The IMD has also predicted scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan on April 8. Isolated hailstorm activity is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, along with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh. The weather department has warned of thundersqualls reaching wind speeds of 60-70 km/h over Gangetic West Bengal on the same day.

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Weather instability Central India likely to witness unstable weather conditions Central India is also likely to witness unstable weather conditions. The IMD has predicted scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over Madhya Pradesh on April 8. Isolated hailstorms are also possible in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Day temperatures across northwest, central, and eastern India are expected to remain below normal to near normal for the next five days before gradually rising thereafter.

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