IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning in several states on Wednesday
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in various parts of India on Wednesday. The weather will remain unsettled in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. West Bengal and parts of central India, along with several southern states, are also likely to witness similar conditions.
Regional outlook
Thunderstorms, lightning possible in these states
The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim are also likely to see similar weather conditions.
Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Vidarbha may witness thunderstorms along with lightning.
Rain forecast
Rain likely to continue in east, northeast and south
Rain is expected to continue in parts of the east, northeast and south for a few days.
In the south, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.
Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep are also likely to experience similar weather conditions.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep will witness rainfall over the next few days.
Monsoon update
Withdrawal of monsoon from parts of India continues
The southwest monsoon is withdrawing from several parts of the country. The IMD expects further withdrawal from parts of north and central India in the next few days.
The monsoon has already withdrawn from parts of Maharashtra, with 20 out of 36 districts receiving deficient rainfall.
Further withdrawal is expected from most parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand, some more parts of central Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, and some parts of Telangana and north interior Karnataka.