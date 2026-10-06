IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning in several states on Wednesday

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim are also likely to see similar weather conditions.

Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Vidarbha may witness thunderstorms along with lightning.