IMD says monsoon active across India today with heavy rain
India
Heads up: IMD says monsoon activity remains strong across India today.
Expect heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra (especially coastal and ghat areas), Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, and West Bengal.
North India could see some thunderstorms and lightning too, while Delhi is looking at just light showers under cloudy skies.
Weather department advises of localized flooding
The weather department has advised residents in states facing heavy rainfall warnings to watch out for localized flooding, waterlogging, and low visibility during heavy downpours.
If you're in an affected area, it's a good idea to stay alert and take precautions before heading out.