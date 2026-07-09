IMD says rain likely to ease across central India Thursday

Maharashtra easing, Mumbai flash flood warning

Maharashtra's rain is also calming down a bit, but Konkan and Goa are seeing a gradual reduction with only isolated heavy rain, while Madhya Maharashtra could still experience very heavy rain at isolated spots.

Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad have a moderate flash flood warning until 11:30am Thursday because of waterlogged ground.

Meanwhile in Delhi, expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Temps should stay between 23 Celsius and 34 Celsius.

Conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of the country over the next two to three days.