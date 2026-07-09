IMD says rain likely to ease across central India Thursday
Heads up, central India: after heavy downpours earlier this week, the IMD says rain is likely to ease starting Thursday.
Still, some spots like West and East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya could see isolated spells of very heavy rain.
Maharashtra easing, Mumbai flash flood warning
Maharashtra's rain is also calming down a bit, but Konkan and Goa are seeing a gradual reduction with only isolated heavy rain, while Madhya Maharashtra could still experience very heavy rain at isolated spots.
Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad have a moderate flash flood warning until 11:30am Thursday because of waterlogged ground.
Meanwhile in Delhi, expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Temps should stay between 23 Celsius and 34 Celsius.
Conditions are favorable for the monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of the country over the next two to three days.