IMD forecasts heatwave, rainfall, thunderstorms in different parts of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a mixed bag of weather conditions across India in the coming week. While some regions are likely to witness a rise in temperatures and heatwaves, others are expected to receive rainfall with thunderstorms. The IMD has forecast heatwave conditions very likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha , Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.

Weather update Warm nights likely in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand The IMD has also predicted hot and humid weather conditions in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam. Warm night conditions are very likely over Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The weather department has forecasted a gradual rise of 3-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Precipitation forecast Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in northern and northeastern states Despite the heatwave conditions, rainfall and thunderstorms are likely over large parts of the country. Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-50km/h) is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad. The northeastern states, such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, will also see rainfall activity during this period.

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Regional forecast Similar weather conditions expected in central and southern India Central India, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, is also likely to witness rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Southern India will see similar weather conditions over Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Mahe. For Sunday, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi with no major weather alerts in place.

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