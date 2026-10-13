IMD warns Andhra Pradesh of rain from October 15
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: rain is on the way starting October 15 as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal on October 13.
The IMD says you can expect light to moderate rain across coastal regions and Rayalaseema through October 19, with some spots likely seeing heavier downpours midweek.
Thunderstorms, gusts and 41.7% rainfall deficit
Thunderstorms and gusty winds (up to 50km/h) are also in the forecast, so it's smart to stay indoors during heavy spells.
Despite this upcoming rain, Andhra Pradesh is still facing a big rainfall deficit (41.7% below normal overall), with Prakasam district hit hardest at 66.2%.
The IMD adds that the southwest monsoon is wrapping up soon, making way for the northeast monsoon rains across southern India.