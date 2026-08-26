IMD warns extremely heavy rainfall across parts of UP, MP
Heads up, IMD says a low-pressure system is bringing "extremely heavy" rain to parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh this week.
Eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall on 27 August, while western Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive widespread rainfall on 27 August, then isolated to scattered rainfall from 28 August to 1 September.
Bihar is likely to receive widespread rainfall on 27 August and 29 August, while Assam and Meghalaya are expected to see increased rainfall from 28 August, so you might want to keep those raincoats handy.
Low to moderate flash flood risk
A low to moderate flash flood risk is in place for districts like Agra and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, and a few in eastern Rajasthan due to already soaked ground.
Some spots in west Uttar Pradesh got 21cm or more of rain in the past 24 hours!
IMD is cautioning that surface runoff and inundation could occur in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas following the expected rainfall.