IMD warns extremely heavy rainfall across parts of UP, MP

Heads up, IMD says a low-pressure system is bringing "extremely heavy" rain to parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh this week.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall on 27 August, while western Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive widespread rainfall on 27 August, then isolated to scattered rainfall from 28 August to 1 September.

Bihar is likely to receive widespread rainfall on 27 August and 29 August, while Assam and Meghalaya are expected to see increased rainfall from 28 August, so you might want to keep those raincoats handy.