IMD warns heavy pre-monsoon rain across Karnataka from May 22

Thunderstorms, rough seas expected in Karnataka

Thunderstorms with strong winds (up to 60 kph!) could hit both North and South Interior Karnataka.

Coastal areas might see rough seas from May 22-24; fishermen are being told to stay safe onshore.

Meanwhile, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, and Raichur will be sweating it out with highs of 39 to 42 degrees Celsius, though a few quick showers or cool breezes might bring relief.