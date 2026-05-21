IMD warns heavy pre-monsoon rain across Karnataka from May 22
India
Heads up, Karnataka: IMD says heavy pre-monsoon rain is on the way from May 22.
Bengaluru's on yellow alert today with cloudy skies and possible evening showers, while southern districts like Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan are bracing for intense rain and hail (that's an orange alert).
Kolar, Tumkur, and Mandya should also expect some serious downpours.
Thunderstorms, rough seas expected in Karnataka
Thunderstorms with strong winds (up to 60 kph!) could hit both North and South Interior Karnataka.
Coastal areas might see rough seas from May 22-24; fishermen are being told to stay safe onshore.
Meanwhile, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, and Raichur will be sweating it out with highs of 39 to 42 degrees Celsius, though a few quick showers or cool breezes might bring relief.