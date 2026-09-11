IMD warns heavy rain across eastern and central India Friday

Some places have already seen serious downpours: Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh got 13cm, Banki in Odisha got 10cm, and Madhupur in Jharkhand saw 8cm just in the last day.

IMD warns about possible flooding, waterlogging, and travel disruptions.

Uttarakhand will also see fairly widespread to widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning through September 14, with isolated heavy rain continuing on Friday.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will also see widespread rain and heavy rain possible in several parts.

Delhi's forecast is milder, generally cloudy, with very light to light rain at many places along with thunderstorms and lightning, with temperatures between 25 Celsius and 34 Celsius on Friday.