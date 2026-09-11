IMD warns heavy rain across eastern and central India Friday
Heads up if you're in eastern or central India: IMD says a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is bringing heavy to very heavy rain on Friday.
Odisha and Chhattisgarh are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, and nearby regions like Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha can expect thunderstorms too.
Heavy downpours, flood warnings issued
Some places have already seen serious downpours: Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh got 13cm, Banki in Odisha got 10cm, and Madhupur in Jharkhand saw 8cm just in the last day.
IMD warns about possible flooding, waterlogging, and travel disruptions.
Uttarakhand will also see fairly widespread to widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning through September 14, with isolated heavy rain continuing on Friday.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will also see widespread rain and heavy rain possible in several parts.
Delhi's forecast is milder, generally cloudy, with very light to light rain at many places along with thunderstorms and lightning, with temperatures between 25 Celsius and 34 Celsius on Friday.