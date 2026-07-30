IMD warns heavy rain as monsoon returns to Mumbai, Thane
Heads up, Mumbai and Thane: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the monsoon is picking up again starting Thursday.
Expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 50 to 60km per hour. A yellow alert has been issued for both cities.
Palghar gets an orange alert for Friday with forecasts of even heavier rainfall.
Several Maharashtra districts under rain alerts
Several Maharashtra districts are also under weather alerts: Jalgaon faces a red alert for heavy rainfall; Raigad, Kolhapur, and Nashik are on orange; Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, and Pune are on yellow.
Meteorologists say this surge is due to a deep depression system over Odisha.
Despite this week's dip in rainfall (Santacruz saw just 0.1mm), Mumbai suburbs have already crossed the July average with 1,490mm so far, and more rain is likely soon.