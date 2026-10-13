IMD warns North India of hail, gusts, rain October 14
Heads up, North India: big weather changes are coming on October 14.
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says to expect hailstorms at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir; gusty winds of 40-50km/h at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir; fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab; and isolated heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.
So if you're heading out midweek, don't forget your umbrella.
Northeast monsoon to hit southern India
As the southwest monsoon wraps up, the northeast monsoon is about to kick in down south. This means more wet weather ahead: Delhi and nearby states could see storms stick around through October 15.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu should brace for isolated heavy rainfall on October 14, while Kerala and Mahe should brace for fairly widespread to widespread rain from October 15 to 19, so it's a good time for indoor plans!