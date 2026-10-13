IMD warns North India of hail, gusts, rain October 14

Heads up, North India: big weather changes are coming on October 14.

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says to expect hailstorms at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir; gusty winds of 40-50km/h at isolated places in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir; fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab; and isolated heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu.

So if you're heading out midweek, don't forget your umbrella.