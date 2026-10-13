IMD warns October 14 of 60 kph winds and thunderstorms
India
Heads up, IMD has put out a weather alert for October 14, with strong winds (up to 60 kph), thunderstorms, lightning, and even some hail expected in places like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.
Both northern and southern parts of India could see some wild weather.
Heavy rain in J&K and Ladakh
Heavy rain is also on the cards for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, while Himachal Pradesh and the western Himalayas are likely to see showers.
Plus, with the northeast monsoon kicking in soon (around October 14-16), Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu should get ready for more showers.
IMD suggests keeping an eye on local updates so you can stay safe and prepared.