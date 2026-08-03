IMD warns of extremely heavy rain across northeast India Tuesday
India
Heads up, northeast India, IMD says extremely heavy rainfall is coming to Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal this Tuesday.
Expect over 20cm of rain as five weather systems (including a monsoon trough and several cyclonic circulations) team up to soak the region.
The northeastern hills are set to get the worst of it.
Sikkim Sub-Himalayan West Bengal flood warnings
Flash flood warnings are out for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim (think Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar), with moderate to high risk in these spots.
Other places like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand have lower risks but should still stay alert.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands might see some intense thundersqualls with winds up to 70km per hour, so keep an eye out if you're there!