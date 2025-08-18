IMD warns of heavy rains in Telangana; orange alert issued
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has put out an orange alert for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial districts on August 19 due to expected heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Several other districts—including Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Medak—could also see isolated downpours, while Sangareddy is forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40km/h) are likely across the state until August 22.
Hyderabad should brace for moderate to heavy showers soon.
Wargal received 232mm rain in last 24 hours
Recent rains have already drenched Wargal in Siddipet district with a massive 232mm in just one day.
Three mandals got over 204mm of rain each, while 30 more saw very heavy rainfall—raising concerns about flooding and traffic jams.
Authorities are closely watching irrigation canals after a breach was reported in Isojipet (Pulkal mandal).
Residents are advised to stay safe and avoid sheltering under trees or unstable buildings during storms.