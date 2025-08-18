IMD warns of heavy rains in Telangana; orange alert issued India Aug 18, 2025

Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has put out an orange alert for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial districts on August 19 due to expected heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Several other districts—including Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Medak—could also see isolated downpours, while Sangareddy is forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40km/h) are likely across the state until August 22.

Hyderabad should brace for moderate to heavy showers soon.