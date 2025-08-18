Why Visva-Bharati's Amartya Sen-Jean Dreze lecture was canceled

Faculty fear for academic freedom

Faculty say this wasn't just about timing—they believe politics played a role because of tensions with the BJP-led central government.

Afterward, the university removed Prof. Apurba Kumar Chattopadhyay (the event organizer) from his post and told staff not to speak to media without approval.

These moves have many worried about free speech and academic independence at this historic institution founded by Rabindranath Tagore.