Why Visva-Bharati's Amartya Sen-Jean Dreze lecture was canceled
Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal stopped a planned lecture about Nobel laureate Amartya Sen by economist Jean Dreze, originally set for August 14 at the campus library.
Organizers had to move the event off-campus after the university refused permission, citing a schedule clash.
Faculty fear for academic freedom
Faculty say this wasn't just about timing—they believe politics played a role because of tensions with the BJP-led central government.
Afterward, the university removed Prof. Apurba Kumar Chattopadhyay (the event organizer) from his post and told staff not to speak to media without approval.
These moves have many worried about free speech and academic independence at this historic institution founded by Rabindranath Tagore.