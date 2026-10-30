IMD warns rain across Delhi Bihar hail in west UP
Heads up if you're in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, or Bihar, IMD says to expect cloudy skies and rain in Delhi, with moderate to heavy rainfall in Bihar and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh today.
Hailstorms are possible in parts of western Uttar Pradesh.
Sudden weather changes are likely, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy and stay alert.
Coastal Andhra braces rains Nov 1-3
IMD has put out alerts for very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in Uttar Pradesh, plus squally winds and hail in western Uttar Pradesh.
While coastal districts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh are gearing up for a rainy spell with heavy rain on November 1 and very heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3, Tamil Nadu will mostly dodge the downpours with sunny weather.