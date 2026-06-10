IMD: western disturbance bringing rain and hail to North India

Delhi Haryana Punjab expect gusty squalls

Get ready for thunder squalls with winds of 60-70km/h, gusting up to 80km/h, in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and east/west Rajasthan on June 11-12.

Hailstorms could hit parts of the hills and western Uttar Pradesh too.

Dust storms are likely over west Rajasthan and dust-laden winds are likely over east Rajasthan and some areas of Uttar Pradesh.

While these showers should cool things down after the heat wave, they might also mess with travel plans or outdoor activities, so stay alert!