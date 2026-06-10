IMD: western disturbance bringing rain and hail to North India
Heads up, North India: some wild weather is on the way!
Thanks to a strong western disturbance, expect widespread rain, thunderstorms, and even hail in places like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.
The IMD says this system will stick around until June 16, with the heaviest action between June 11 and 13.
Delhi Haryana Punjab expect gusty squalls
Get ready for thunder squalls with winds of 60-70km/h, gusting up to 80km/h, in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and east/west Rajasthan on June 11-12.
Hailstorms could hit parts of the hills and western Uttar Pradesh too.
Dust storms are likely over west Rajasthan and dust-laden winds are likely over east Rajasthan and some areas of Uttar Pradesh.
While these showers should cool things down after the heat wave, they might also mess with travel plans or outdoor activities, so stay alert!