In rare move, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's 3 aides removed 

Additional aide

Shailesh Kumar Singh

In another order, Shailesh Kumar Singh of the Central Secretariat Service was "prematurely repatriated" to his parent cadre, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). He was serving as an Additional Private Secretary to Yadav. The order for his removal stated that he was being "prematurely repatriated" to his parent cadre, with the provision of "extended cooling off," and relieved of his duties with immediate effect. He was directed to report immediately to DoPT.