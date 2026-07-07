In rare move, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's 3 aides removed
What's the story
In a rare administrative reshuffle, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has relieved three key aides of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. The decision was announced in separate orders. However, the ministry has not publicly disclosed any reasons for these removals beyond citing "administrative grounds" in the official orders.
Key aide
Amar Singh
The first to be removed was Amar Singh, an Indian Revenue Service officer of the 2010 batch. He was serving as Yadav's Private Secretary. His removal order stated that he was "repatriated to his parent cadre, i.e Department of Revenue, on administrative grounds and relieved of his duties with immediate effect." Singh has been asked to report back immediately to his parent cadre.
Additional aide
Shailesh Kumar Singh
In another order, Shailesh Kumar Singh of the Central Secretariat Service was "prematurely repatriated" to his parent cadre, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). He was serving as an Additional Private Secretary to Yadav. The order for his removal stated that he was being "prematurely repatriated" to his parent cadre, with the provision of "extended cooling off," and relieved of his duties with immediate effect. He was directed to report immediately to DoPT.
Third aide
Ayush Saran
The third aide to be removed was Ayush Saran, whose appointment as Additional Private Secretary to Yadav was terminated with "immediate effect." The order for his removal stated it was done in pursuance of a DoPT office memorandum dated July 2, 2026. It also said that the termination had the approval of the competent authority and he was relieved of his duties immediately.