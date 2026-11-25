India 3rd largest Schengen source 2025 nearly 16% rejections
Thinking about a Euro trip?
In 2025, Schengen consulates in India received over 1.15 million short-stay visa applications, making India the third-largest group after China and Turkiye.
But here's the catch: nearly 16% were rejected, which is a slight bump from 2024 (15.0%).
So while more Indians are dreaming of Europe, getting that visa isn't always a sure thing.
Indian refusal rates vary by country
Applications lodged in India aimed for Switzerland, France, and Germany: these three made up half the applications.
Approval rates were not equal though: Germany was friendlier with only about 10.5% refusals, while France and Switzerland said no to around 13% to 15%.
Some countries, such as Slovenia and Bulgaria, had much higher rejection rates (up to nearly half), but Denmark kept things chill at just 7.1%.
If you're planning your trip, it pays to check out each country's track record before applying.