India lifted 496M people out of extreme poverty: World Bank

The World Bank attributed this drastic reduction in poverty to strong consumption growth, rising employment (especially among women), and expanded social transfers like food subsidies.

The report also noted a significant drop in the lower-middle-income poverty line of $4.20 per day (2021 PPP), from 57.7% to 16.1%.

Despite these gains, youth unemployment rose from 14.6% to 15.9% between FY26Q1 and FY27Q1, especially among rural young women.