India affirms Ladakh remains part of India, Randhir Jaiswal says
India just made it clear: Ladakh is, and will stay, a part of India, no matter what China says.
This comes after China criticized India for officially naming 28 spots in the region.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal summed it up, "No amount of denial by the Chinese side can change this established fact."
India standardized 28 Ladakh names
Earlier this month, India standardized names for 28 places and geographical features in Ladakh in consultation with the Union Territory administration and local stakeholders.
China isn't happy about it: this fits into their broader pattern of disagreements over geographical names along the disputed border (like in Arunachal Pradesh).
Even though both countries have been talking about their border issues since 2020, tensions like this keep popping up.