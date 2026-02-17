These ministry officials have to attend India AI Impact Summit

The Cabinet Secretariat has directed all officers at and above the level of Deputy Secretary in ministries and departments, to attend the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026. The summit, which began at New Delhi 's Bharat Mandapam yesterday, will run until February 20. Officers are expected to observe artificial intelligence-based innovations and use cases showcased at the event.

Reporting requirement Officers to submit brief notes on experiences, observations According to a report by News18, the Cabinet Secretariat has asked officials to submit brief notes on their experiences and observations at the summit. These notes will be compiled by respective secretaries and submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat by February 27. The memorandum stressed strict adherence to these instructions, highlighting their importance in identifying applications relevant to each ministry or department.

Global participation First India AI Impact Summit The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is the first of its kind in the Global South, bringing together heads of state, ministers, global technology leaders, researchers, multilateral institutions, and also industry stakeholders. Over 100 government representatives are participating in the summit including more than 20 heads of state and over 60 ministers. The event aims to discuss how AI can drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Advertisement