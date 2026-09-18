India aids 183 crew as IRIS Lavan docks in Kochi
An Iranian navy ship, IRIS Lavan, has been docked in Kochi since early March 2026 after it sought permission from India on February 28 for technical problems that required urgent attention.
India allowed the ship to stay and helped out its 183 crew members, saying it was a humanitarian move, especially since this all happened during the escalating Middle East conflict.
IRIS Dena sank near Sri Lanka
IRIS Lavan was in town for major naval events when things took a turn. Its companion ship, IRIS Dena, sank near Sri Lanka after an incident, leading to at least 87 people were killed, a truly tragic moment.
While some of Lavan's crew and the bodies of those from Dena were flown home in March, more than 50 Iranian sailors are still staying in Kochi.
The ship's extended presence has definitely caught attention as global tensions continue.